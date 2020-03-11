The known address for Danielle Schario and her daughter Devin was on Bayou Drive in Fort Walton Beach, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

FORT WALTON BEACH— The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 35-year-old mom and her 10-year-old daughter.

The known address for Danielle Schario and her daughter Devin was on Bayou Drive in Fort Walton Beach, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OSCO asks that anyone with information to contact their office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.