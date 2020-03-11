The known address for Danielle Schario and her daughter Devin was on Bayou Drive in Fort Walton Beach, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

FORT WALTON BEACH— The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that the 35-year-old mom and her 10-year-old daughter that went missing, have been located and are safe.

They were last seen at their home on Bayou Drive in Fort Walton Beach, according to OCSO.

Update: Danielle and Devin Schario have been located and are safe. Thanks to all who helped! https://t.co/mPD7qNTP1D

— OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) March 11, 2020