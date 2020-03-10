See an interactive map showing where coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Florida.

Here is the latest information about the coronavirus outbreak from the Florida Department of Health (last updated March 9):

#apolloLink{color:#000;background-color:#F4BE11;text-shadow: none;padding: 8px 15px 10px;font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;font-weight: 600;border-radius:10px;}

See our complete coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Positive cases of COVID-19

Florida residents: 17

Florida cases repatriated: 5

Non-Florida resident: 1

As of Monday, cases of the virus had been confirmed in Manatee County (2), Charlotte County, Volusia County, Okaloosa County, Hillsborough County (2), Lee County (2), Broward County (3) and Santa Rosa County.

Deaths

Florida residents: 2

#apolloLink{color:#000;background-color:#F4BE11;text-shadow: none;padding: 8px 15px 10px;font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;font-weight: 600;border-radius:10px;}

See The Ledger's complete coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Florida

Testing

Positive cases of COVID-19: 18

Negative test results: 140

Pending testing results: 115

People under public health monitoring

Currently being monitored: 302

People monitored to date: 1,104

Loading…