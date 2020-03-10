Kelley met the victim prior to the crime when he helped her change a tire. During the tire change, Kelley mentioned he was evacuating Marianna because of Hurricane Michael.

FREEPORT—A 38-year-old man pleaded no contest Monday after he was charged with attacking a Freeport woman using a hammer and knife.

Richard Lewis Kelley, Jr. will be sentenced on May 19, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Lewis Kelley could face up to a life sentence for the charge of burglary of a dwelling while armed and up to 15 years for his charge of aggravated battery.

Kelley met the victim prior to the crime when he helped her change a tire. During the tire change, Kelley mentioned he was evacuating Marianna because of Hurricane Michael.

He said he had just been released from the hospital after a motorcycle accident and showed her the scar, the release said.

According to the release, it is believed he saw the victim drive home and proceeded to follow her. When the victim’s husband left for work, he kicked in the door to her house.

He attacked the victim in her bedroom with her child watching. She recognized Kelley, and struck him in the stomach.

Two witnesses saw him flee the home.

The weapons and a baseball hat that he was wearing were collected by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and test for DNA by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kelley was arrested in Cottonwood, Alabama by a U.S. Marshall fugitive task force, the release said.