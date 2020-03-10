Fort Walton Beach resident Aliana Jester auditioned for "American Idol." Follow her journey on the singing competition TV series with the Northwest Florida Daily News.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The applause was deafening.

In July, Fort Walton Beach resident Aliana Jester auditioned at an open call for the vocal competition TV series "American Idol," in Mobile, Alabama. The 19-year-old sang Jackson 5’s "Who’s Lovin’ You?" and Beyonce’s "Listen," but it was Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You" that elicited a strong reaction.

"They actually told me I was the only person that day that they’ve ever seen to not only get a full house ovation, but — people even waiting in the hallway, there was a long hallway – they said it went completely silent and once I hit that note, everybody burst into applause – even outside," Jester said. "I figured a lot of people were clapping, because it was deafening."

Jester’s following audition was filmed for TV and will air March 15.

The vocalist is originally from Tampa, but moved to Fort Walton Beach her high school senior year to live with her father, James Jester, who serves in the U.S. Air Force. She won’t reveal her entire backstory – she doesn’t want to spoil the episode – but she has a traumatic past.

Singing has been apart of Jester’s life since she was 2.

"I would actually call my dad when he was deployed and sing to him through the phone," Jester said. "I don’t remember that, but he tells me he remembers me calling him and singing to him all the time."

As she grew up, Jester traded the phone for a microphone. Her primary singing experience is from karaoke nights at an Applebee’s Grill in Tampa, where she won trophies and cash prizes – well, until they wouldn’t let her.

"I’ve never had lessons or anything like that; I’ve just did karaoke since I could remember – karaoke competitions – to the point where they told me I had to stop doing them," Jester said. "They had to make a new rule saying if you win first place, you can’t do the next two or three competitions, because people were getting mad that I was always winning."

Jester has made the rounds locally, too, performing at World of Beer in Destin, Dock on the Island on Okaloosa Island, and Enlightened Studios in Fort Walton Beach. She has loved The Village Door in Sandestin since her first performance there.

"It was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m coming back next week,’ and ‘Oh my God, I want to come back again,’ " Jester said. "Now it’s just a weekly thing."

Her go-to crowd pleaser is "I Will Always Love You." She sings mostly R&B or pop, citing Houston, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande as her inspirations.

"Everyone relates me to Whitney," Jester said. "I get a lot that Whitney was incinerated and put into my body."

This past summer, Jester’s passion for singing led her to audition for another singing competition TV series, "The Voice." After being rejected twice, Jester was discouraged.

A fellow vocalist and friend encouraged Jester to audition for "American Idol," certain Jester would get a callback. Spoiler alert: She did.

When Jester auditioned in open call, which won’t be televised, she had just cut off the majority of her hair. It used to be past her shoulders, she said.

"I was practically bald almost, and I was feeling a little insecure about it," Jester said. "I told myself, ‘If I was gonna make it, I wanted to be 100% myself … when everyone was applauding, I was like, ‘This is who I am,’ and they liked it."