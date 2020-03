LAUREL HILL — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a 16-year-old missing girl.

Cheryl Johnson was last seen on Dec. 25, 2019 on Jakes Hill Road, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information contact their office at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.