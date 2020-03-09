Florida theme park walk should be easier than a Nicaraguan volcano

You’ve just wirewalked a live volcano and made circus history! What are you gonna do next?

“I’m going to Legoland!”

That’s how the script went Friday, more or less, when Sarasota’s Nik Wallenda announced his next public outing. On April 16, the record-breaking aerialist will perform at Legoland’s new Pirate Island Hotel at Winter Park.

The hotel will officially open on April 17.

Wallenda, who spent more than half an hour Wednesday evening easing across 1,800 feet of heat, blinding gases and violent updrafts from Nicaragua’s Masaya volcano in a nationally televised challenge, will find the going considerably less hostile inside the theme park.

In next month’s event, Wallenda will follow 500 feet of suspended cable at the new hotel. The word is out, however, that the 41-year-old funambulist will have Lego bricks crafted onto his balancing pole.

Wallenda’s skywalk in Nicaragua drew an ABC audience of 4.17 million. That was down one-tenth from his ABC-televised high-wire act in New York last June, when he and sister Lijana performed over Times Square on a Sunday evening.

