The defendant’s trafficking of the minor first came to the attention of law enforcement when a juvenile probation officer trying to locate a runaway child ran across the BackPage ads featuring the victim in this case.

SHALIMAR — A Crestview man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he placed advertisements on a website that showed sexually explicit photos of a minor.

Along with the sentence, Anthony J. Miles will be required to register as a sexual predator for the rest of his life, according to a press release from the Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The sentence was announced Friday by Bill Eddins, state attorney for the First Judicial Court.

In November of 2019, Miles was found guilty of human sex trafficking of a minor. He was 25 when he was arrested in 2017.

According to the release, he recruited a victim, provided addictive drugs to the child, and then arranged hotel rooms and set up appointments for people seeking sexual favors on BackPage, a popular classified ad website that has since been seized by authorities.

Miles would keep the victim isolated, monitoring any phone use or contact with the outside world, and would provide drugs so long as the victim preformed as required.

According to the testimony, there were incidents of, and threats of, violence if the victim did not comply with the defendant’s demands. The victim was able to get away when a person working with Miles left the female child unattended at a gas station.

The defendant’s trafficking of the minor first came to the attention of law enforcement when a juvenile probation officer trying to locate a runaway child ran across the BackPage ads featuring the victim in this case.

The officer recognized the victim as a child being supervised by the Department of Juvenile Justice and reported the suspected human trafficking to law enforcement.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Assistant State Attorney Christine Bosau prosecuted the case.