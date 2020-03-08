When we last met Hope there was scant: hope, that is.

Now, with wounds healed, a new home and, most of all, a new name, Hope (we shall soon learn she now answers to Bean) is recovering from abuse no animal should have to endure.

Hope was rescued by an observant neighbor, animal control, a local veterinarian and the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society.

In short, the dog, maybe a year or less, had not one but two collars embedded in its neck and showed evident signs of abuse when observed trying to free itself from a chain on a local porch.

Let us get this one off the table: the dog’s “owner” is now facing criminal charges for animal cruelty.

The individual was in jail, the owner of the property, elderly, had no idea what was happening to the dog, which had been chained on the porch by its owner.

When we published a story earlier this year about Hope, she was recovering from surgery performed by Dr. Stephen Collier which resulted in more than 50 stitches, a drainage tube and the general appearance of having recently been Frankenstein’s dog.

The humane society was seeking donations for Hope’s care as well as a loving family willing to adopt Hope.

Today, Hope is in a new home with a family in Fort Walton Beach and thriving.

The dog has bounced about in its new home so much that apparently his new family believed there was a more appropriate name than Hope.

Bean, as in bouncing bean.

“The family chose her name because she is finally getting to be the goofy little pup she was meant to me,” the new owners wrote to the humane society’s Facebook page. “Her wounds have completely healed and she is loving every minute of life.

“She has learned all her commands already. This gal is so smart. We are so happy that Bean is finally getting the love she deserves and will never know pain again.”

And, as was noted in January, the dog, by any name, seems to have lost none of the trust or friendliness that has earned the species the moniker “man’s best friend.”

“She is so trusting and loving it is amazing,” said Caitlin Godwin, adoption coordinator at the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society. “It is always amazing how forgiving and trusting dogs can be.”

After an apparent lifetime of abuse.

After having two collars, one likely in the first six weeks, placed and became so embedded that muscle grew over them, the entire area became infected and surgery was required.

The dog dripped infection from the wound for days.

But the tail barely stopped wagging and the smelling, a dog’s version of “how you doing” never stopped.

The humane society raised over $1,500 to assist with Hope’s medical bills.

“We are so grateful for our outstanding community who rallied behind this little pup,” said interim shelter director for the humane society Amanda Lucas.

And the humane society’s message remains and is underscored by the healthy outcome for Hope, or Bean; don’t let animal abuse fly under the radar like Hope’s did for months.

“If you see something, say something,” said Kylie Skoda of the humane society.