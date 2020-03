EGLIN — The base is holding a controlled burn today in tactical training areas F-18, F-35 and F-37.

The burn involves 1,000 acres and is in the western part of the reservation.

Its precise location is north of Range Road 604E, east of Metts Creek, south of Range Road 211, and west of Range Road 675.

Winds are out of the east. The smoke is expected to rise to about 3,000 feet.