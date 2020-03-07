CONCERTS

Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, The Anointed Watts Family 20th Anniversary, also featuring The Gospel Truettes; Gospel Harmonizers, Talladega; Restoration Ministry, Gadsden; Family Spiritual; Morning Doves; Inspiration Singers, Anniston; Collins Family, Carrolton, Georgia; Gospel Voices, Sylacauga; Men Praising God, Lineville; with special guests, Ruth Black Burns & The Harmonettes, Alexander City; Pastor Maxine Ford, Rome, Georgia; groups, praise dancers and choirs are welcome; MC, Pastor Anthony Jelks,; the Rev. Grady Robinson Jr., pastor

First United Methodist Church, 115 S. Fifth St., Gadsden: 4 p.m. March 15, Hymns for Hunger, free ecumenical choir concert to collect food, donations for Etowah County food banks.

REVIVALS

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Avenue SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Sundays in March, Revival Sunday with Bro. Jesse Barksdale; March 15 with Bro. Ted Anderson; March 22 with Bro. Larry Bollinger

MISCELLANEOUS

Siberton Baptist Church, 627 Jones Street SE (behind Morgan’s Funeral Home), 12:15 p.m.-2 p.m. March 15, chili and soups with fixings fundraiser. Donations appreciated.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1311 Fourth St. NW, Attalla; 11 a.m. March 15, 95th church anniversary; guest will be the Rev. Victor Bowman, Columbus, Ohio, and his congregation; followed by two-day revival 6 p.m. March 16-17; guest pastor, the Rev. Carlton Phillips, Anniston

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Forrest Ave: 2 p.m. Sunday, Men & Women Day; guest speaker and church, the Rev. Thomas Trammell, pastor, and Victory Baptist Church.

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 500 Charles Drew Ave., Lincoln: Sunday, celebrating 26 years of service for the Rev. Joseph Stafford Rowser Jr., and family; 1:30 p.m. fellowship meal, 3 p.m. appreciation service; guest church, Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Talladega, the Rev. A.G. McKinney, pastor, and the Rev. Tommy Hardy and the Rev. Eugene L. Jacobs, pulpit conductors

Union No. 3 Baptist Church, 8765 Centre Road, Ball Play: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, began Feb. 13, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary extension courses: “Introduction to New Testament Study: The Early Church” at 6 p.m., “Evangelism” at 8 p.m., for eight weeks, instructor, Dr. Steve Fain

North Broad Church, 308 N. Broad St., Albertville: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., third Saturday of every month in the fellowship hall behind the church, Veteran’s Meeting for non-threatening discussions on topics that matter to past and present military personnel; facilitated by retired Army Lt. Col. Dr. Gary G. Payne, chaplain; all military, active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans are welcome

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with Worship Guide in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902.