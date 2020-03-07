TYNDALL — A controlled burn is underway at Tyndall Air Force Base.

According to Tyndall officials, about 1,900 acres were set to be burned to reduce hazardous fuel and prevent wildfires. The burn was adjacent to housing on the base.

The large plumes of white smoke have caused a stir on Facebook this afternoon, with multiple residents posting about the uncommon sight coming from Tyndall.

Anthony DiMaggio, Wildland Fire Module Leader at Tyndall AFB, said a specific day and time is critical for a control burn.

"We have to have very specific weather conditions like the wind because we’re by a residential area," DiMaggio said. "Working with Tyndall we decided today was the perfect day to do it."

According to officials, the burn started at 10 a.m. and will last until 7:46 p.m. Saturday night.