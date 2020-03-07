In a tweet Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that the coronavirus continues to spread locally.

Okaloosa County has its first presumptive positive of COVID19, according to the tweet. No information was yet available on the department’s website as of 7 p.m.

Volusia County also has a presumptive positive case.

Both people are isolated and have a recent history of travel, according to preliminary information.

Northwest Florida’s first case, a man in his 70s with underlying health problems from Santa Rosa County, died Friday.