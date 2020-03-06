A 70-year-old Crestview woman died after being rear-ended by a Freightliner on Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Trudy Mount Pittman was driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra westbound on I-10 in the left lane.

At the same time, Travis Smith, 40, of Orlando, was driving at 2020 Freightliner Cascadia westbound on I-10, also within the left lane.

Smith took evasive action, steering sharply to the right trying to avoid the Nissan. The front of the Freightliner collided with the rear of Nissan.

Both vehicles came to rest facing in a northwesterly direction, blocking the right lane of westbound Interstate 10.

Pittman’s injuries were fatal. Smith was uninjured.

Charges are pending investigation.