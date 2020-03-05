The man tried to evade deputies and then ran from the scene when he wrecked his car.

CRESTVIEW — A Fort Walton Beach man with at least 10 previous felony convictions was found with a handgun in his car following a Thursday morning traffic stop, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy attempted to stop Coshua Bonner on North Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview after noting the license plate on the car Bonner was driving was not assigned to that vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Bonner accelerated to try to escape, but he hit a chain link fence on Anderson Street, the release said. He ran, climbed over a fence and dropped several items, including a pink zip-up case.

He was caught when he fell at the base of the fence, the release said.

Inside the pink bag, deputies found 17 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, four bags of marijuana and a digital scale.

Deputies also discovered the loaded 9mm handgun on the rear driver’s side floorboard of Bonner’s car, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

He is now facing another seven felony charges.

Charges connected to this latest incident include trafficking in heroin, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing and eluding arrest with lights and siren, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence.