CINCO BAYOU — A 25-year-old man who was pepper sprayed and shot with a stun gun after he refused to get off a homeowner’s roof Tuesday morning was charged with three felonies.

UPDATE: Man identified in Cinco Bayou roof disturbance

Daniel Forgione was charged with aggravated assault, felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Opp Boulevard about 5:45 a.m. after a frightened homeowner said someone was stomping around on her sun room roof and causing structural damage.

A neighbor saw Forgione pulling away vinyl siding and kicking the chimney repeatedly.

When confronted, Forgione armed himself with a long pole with a three pronged garden tool and thrust it at him, the release said.

Forgione remained on the roof yelling and screaming until deputies removed him by force.

After being taken into custody they found a metal tin in his pants pocket that contained suspected fentanyl, the release said.

Damage to the victim’s home was estimated at $5,000.