CINCO BAYOU — Deputies responded to a Tuesday morning incident because a concerned homeowner saw a man standing on an Opp Boulevard home.

Daniel Forgione, who was detained about three hours after deputies arrived, is potentially facing charges of aggravated assault and felony criminal mischief, said Michele Nicholson, public information officer for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO is currently applying for an arrest warrant, NIcholson said.

Nicholson said the 25-year-old man caused around $5,000 dollars in damage to the sunroof and chimney after he stomped on it.

Nicholson said he also threatened a neighbor with a three-pronged pole.

During the incident, Forgione refused to come down. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office went onto the roof to get Forgione.

After he was detained, OCSO found suspected narcotics on him.

He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.