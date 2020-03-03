CINCO BAYOU — Deputies responded Tuesday morning to the area around Opp Boulevard and Kelly Avenue "due to a law enforcement operation dealing with a disturbance," according to social media posts from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:50 a.m., shouting could be heard coming from behind houses and EMS was on scene, responding to the backyard of one of the nearby homes.

At 9 a.m. OCSO said the situation was resolved.

A man believed to be under the influence of narcotics was on a resident’s roof and refused to come down. The suspect is now in custody, according to OCSO.