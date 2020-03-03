Brooklyn Peters, an Okaloosa County resident, was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman Florida 2020 on Friday, Feb. 27.

She will compete at the national level in Mobile, Alabama in June, according to a press release from DYW.

The state program for Distinguished Young Women is held in Fort Walton Beach and is a 63-year-old leadership and scholarship program for college-bound girls.

DYW is best known for “its training of these outstanding girls in life skills, community involvements, leadership, and for awarding of cash scholarships as well,” the release said.

Cash scholarships of $20,000 are awarded and made possible through community business sponsors.