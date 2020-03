View this list of spring break dates, compiled by the travel website STA Travel

A

Adelphi University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Adrian College, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Alamance CC, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Albion College, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Albright College, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Alfred State College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Alfred University, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Allegheny College, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Alma College, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

American University, DC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Anderson University, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Anne Arundel Community College, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Appalachian State University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Arizona State University, AZ - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Auburn University, AL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Augusta State University, GA - Apr 04 - Apr 11, 2020

Augustana College, IL - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Austin Peay State University, TN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

B

Ball State University, IN - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Barnard College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Baylor University, TX - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Bentley College, MA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Berkeley College, NJ - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Bethany College, WV - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Binghamton University, NY - Apr 04 - Apr 11, 2020

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Boise State University, ID - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Boston College, MA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Boston University, MA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Bowling Green State University, OH - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Bradley University, IL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Bridgewater College, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Brookdale Community College, NJ - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Brown University, RI - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Bryn Mawr College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Bucknell University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Bucks County Community College, PA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Buffalo State, NY - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Butler University, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

C

Cabrini College, PA - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

California Polytechnic State U, CA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

California State Polytechnic University Pomona, CA - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

California State University Chico, CA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

California University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Calvin College, MI - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Canisius College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Carl Sandburg College, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Carnegie Mellon University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Carthage College, WI - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Cascade College, OR - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

Case Western Reserve University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Catholic University of America, DC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Cazenovia College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Central Connecticut State University, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Central Michigan University, MI - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Chestnut Hill College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, PA - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Christopher Newport University, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Clark University, MA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Clarkson University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Clemson University, SC - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Cleveland State University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Coastal Carolina University, SC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Colgate University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

College of DuPage, IL - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

College of New Jersey, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

College of Notre Dame of Maryland, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

College of Saint Elizabeth, NJ - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

College of Saint Rose, NY - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

College of the Holy Cross, MA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

College of William and Mary, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

College of Wooster, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Colorado College, CO - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Columbia University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Concordia College Moorhead, MN - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Connecticut College, CT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Cornell University, NY - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

Creighton University, NE - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

D

Davidson College, NC - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Delaware County Community College, PA - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Delaware Valley College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Delta College, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Denison University, OH - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

DePaul University, IL - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

DePauw University, IN - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

DeSales University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Dickinson College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Drexel University, PA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Duke University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Duquesne University, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Dutchess CC, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

E

East Carolina University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

East Tennessee State University, TN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Eastern Connecticut State University, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Eastern Illinois University, IL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Eastern Michigan University, MI - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Elizabethtown College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Elmira College, NY - Apr 11 - Apr 18, 2020

Elon College, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Emerson College, MA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

F

Fairfield University, CT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Fairleigh Dickinson, NJ - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Fairleigh Dickinson University Madison, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Fairleigh Dickinson University Teaneck Hackensack, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Fairmont State College, WV - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Fashion Institute of Technology, NY - Apr 04 - Apr 11, 2020

Ferris State University, MI - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Ferrum College, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Finger Lakes Community College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Florida Gulf Coast University, FL - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Florida Institute of Technology, FL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Florida State University, FL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Fordham University Rose Hill, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Franklin and Marshall College, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Frostburg State University, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Furman University, SC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

G

Gallaudet University, DC - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Gannon University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

George Mason University, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

George Washington University, DC - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Georgetown University, DC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Gettysburg College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Goucher College, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Grand Canyon University, AZ - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Grand Valley State University, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

H

Hamilton College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Hampton University, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Harding University, AR - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Harper College, IL - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Hartwick College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Heidelberg University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

High Point University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Hobart and William Smith Colleges, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Hofstra University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Hollins University, VA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Hood College, MD - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Houghton College, NY - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Hudson Valley CC, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

I

Illinois Institute of Technology, IL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Illinois State University, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Immaculata University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Indiana State University, IN - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Indiana University Bloomington, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Indiana University Northwest, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Indiana University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Indiana University Purdue U Indianapolis, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Indiana University Purdue University, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Indiana University South Bend, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Indiana University Southeast, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Iona College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Iowa State University, IA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Ithaca College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

J

James Madison University, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

John Carroll University, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Johns Hopkins University, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Juniata College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

K

Kansas State University, KS - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Kean University, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Kent State University, OH - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Kenyon College, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Kettering University, MI - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Kings College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

L

La Salle University, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Lafayette College, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Lebanon Valley College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Lehigh University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

LeMoyne College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Lenoir Rhyne College, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Lewis University, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Liberty University, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Long Island University CW Post Campus, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Longwood University, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Louisiana State University Baton Rouge, LA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Loyola Marymount University, CA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Loyola University Chicago, IL - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Lycoming College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Lynchburg College, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

M

Manhattan College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Marist College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Marshall University, WV - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Mary Baldwin University, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Marygrove College, MI - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Marywood University, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Mc Daniel College, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Medaille College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Mercyhurst College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Meredith College, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Methodist College, NC - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Miami University Oxford, OH - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Michigan State University, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Middle Tennessee State University, TN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Middlesex Community College, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Millersville University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Minnesota State University Mankato, MN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Minnesota State University Moorhead, MN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Mississippi State University, MS - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Mitchell College, CT - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Mohawk Valley Community College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Monmouth College, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Monmouth University, NJ - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Montclair State University, NJ - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Moravian College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Morrisville State College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Mount Saint Marys College, MD - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Muhlenberg College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Muskingum College, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

N

Nazareth College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

New Jersey Institute of Technology, NJ - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

New York University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Niagara University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

North Carolina A and T State University, NC - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

North Carolina State University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Northeastern Illinois University, IL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Northeastern University, MA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Northern Kentucky University, KY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Northwestern University, IL - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Northwood University, MI - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

O

Oakland CC, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Oakland University, MI - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Oberlin College, OH - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Ohio Northern University, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Ohio State University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Ohio State University Mansfield Campus, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Ohio University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Ohio Wesleyan University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Oklahoma State University Stillwater, OK - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Old Dominion University, VA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Onondaga Community College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Orange County Community College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Oregon State University, OR - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Oswego State Univ of NY, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

P

Pace University New York City, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Pace University Pleasantville, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Penn State U Harrisburg Campus, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Penn State University Altoona, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Penn State University University Park, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Penn State University York Campus, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Pepperdine University, CA - Feb 22 - Feb 29, 2020

Pine Manor College, MA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Plattsburgh State U of NY, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Potsdam State U of NY, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Princeton University, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Providence College, RI - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Purchase College State U of NY, NY - Apr 04 - Apr 11, 2020

Purdue University, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Purdue University Northwest, IN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Q

Queens College, NY - Apr 8 - Apr 16, 2020

Quincy College, MA - Mar 7 - Mar 15, 2020

Quinnipiac University, CT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Quinsigamond Community College, MA - Mar 15 - Mar 21, 2020

R

Radford University, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Ramapo College of New Jersey, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Randolph College, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Randolph Macon College, VA - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, NJ - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Rider University, NJ - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Roanoke College, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Robert Morris College, IL - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Rochester Institute of Technology, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Rock Valley College, IL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Rollins College, FL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Roosevelt University, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Rowan University, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Russell Sage College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Rutgers University Camden, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Rutgers University New Brunswick, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Rutgers University Newark, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

S

Sacred Heart University, CT - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Saginaw Valley State University, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Saint Anselm College, NH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Saint Francis College, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Salisbury University, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

San Diego State University, CA - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

San Jose State University, CA - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

Sarah Lawrence College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Seton Hall University, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Shawnee State University, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Shepherd University, WV - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Shippensburg University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Siena College, NY - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Siena Heights University, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Skidmore College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Southern Illinois University Carbondale, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Southern Methodist University, TX - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Southwestern Illinois College, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

St Bonaventure University, NY - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

St Cloud State University, MN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

St Joes University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

St John Fisher College, NY - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

St Johns University Queens, NY - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

St Lawrence University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

St Marys College of Maryland, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

St Olaf College, MN - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

St Vincent College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Stanford University, CA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Stetson University, FL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Stonehill College, MA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Stony Brook University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY College of Technology Canton, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

SUNY Cortland, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY at Farmingdale, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY at New Paltz, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY at Delhi, NY - Apr 11 - Apr 18, 2020

SUNY at Brockport, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY at Fredonia, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY at Geneseo, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

SUNY at Oneonta, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Susquehanna University, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Swarthmore College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Sweet Briar College, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Syracuse University, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

T

Temple University Ambler, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Temple University Main Campus, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Texas A and M University, TX - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Texas Christian University , TX - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Texas Tech University, TX - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Thomas More College, KY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Tiffin University, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Towson University, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Tufts University - Boston, MA - Mar 14 - Mar 23, 2020

Tufts University - Medford, MA - Mar 14 - Mar 23, 2020

Tulane University, LA - Apr 05 - Apr 13, 2020

Trinity College, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

U

U of Calif Irvine, CA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Union County College, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

United States Naval Academy, MD - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University at Albany, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University at Buffalo, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Alabama, AL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Alabama in Huntsville, AL - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

University of Arizona, AZ - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Arkansas, AR - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Arkansas at Little Rock, AR - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Bridgeport, CT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of California Berkeley, CA - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Charleston, WV - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Cincinnati, OH - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Colorado at Denver, CO - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Connecticut at Hartford, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Connecticut at Storrs, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Dayton, OH - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Delaware, DE - Mar 28 - Apr 04, 2020

University of Evansville, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Findlay, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Florida, FL - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Georgia, GA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Hartford, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Houston, TX - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Illinois at Chicago, IL - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, IL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Indianapolis, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Iowa, IA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Kentucky, KY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Louisville, KY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Loyola, MD - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Mary Hardin Baylor, TX - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Mary Washington, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Maryland Baltimore County, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Maryland College Park, MD - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Massachusetts Amherst, MA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Memphis, TN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Michigan Ann Arbor, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Michigan Dearborn, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Michigan Flint, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Minnesota Duluth, MN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Minnesota Twin Cities, MN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Mississippi, MS - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Missouri Columbia, MO - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Missouri Kansas City, MO - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Montana, MT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Nebraska at Kearney, NE - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Nebraska at Omaha, NE - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of New Hampshire, NH - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of New Haven, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of North Carolina at Wilmington, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of North Carolina Charlotte, NC - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of North Texas, TX - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Notre Dame, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Oregon, OR - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Pikeville, KY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Pittsburgh, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Richmond, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Rochester, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of San Diego, CA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

University of Scranton, PA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of South Carolina, SC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of South Florida Tampa, FL - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Southern California, CA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Southern Indiana, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of St Thomas, MN - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, TN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Tennessee Knoxville, TN - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Texas at Arlington, TX - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Texas at Austin, TX - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

University of Toledo, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Utah, UT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Virginia, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of West Florida, FL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

University of Wyoming, WY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Ursinus College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Utah Valley University, UT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Utica College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

V

Vanderbilt University, TN - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Vassar College, NY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Villanova University, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Vincennes University, IN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Virginia Commonwealth University, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Virginia Military Institute, VA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Virginia Polytechnic Institute, VA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Virginia State University, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Virginia Wesleyan College, VA - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

W

Wagner College, NY - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Wake Forest University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Washington and Jefferson College, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Washington and Lee University, VA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Washington College, MD - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wayne State University, MI - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wentworth Institute of Technology, MA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wesleyan University, CT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

West Chester University of Pennsylvania, PA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

West Virginia University, WV - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

West Virginia University at Parkersburg, WV - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Western Carolina University, NC - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Western Connecticut State University, CT - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Western Illinois University, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Western Kentucky University, KY - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Western Michigan University, MI - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Westfield State College, MA - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wheaton College Illinois, IL - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wheeling Jesuit University, WV - Mar 21 - Mar 28, 2020

Widener University, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Wilkes University, PA - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

William Paterson University, NJ - Mar 14 - Mar 21, 2020

Wingate University, NC - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

Winona State University, MN - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wittenberg University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Wright State University, OH - Feb 29 - Mar 07, 2020

X, Y, Z

Xavier University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

Yale University, CT - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020

York College of Pennsylvania, PA - Apr 09 - Apr 13, 2020

Youngstown State University, OH - Mar 07 - Mar 14, 2020