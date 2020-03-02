Appalachian State (16-14, 10-9) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (9-19, 5-14)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe plays host to Appalachian State in a Sun Belt matchup. Each team is coming off of a loss in their last game. Louisiana-Monroe lost 79-63 on the road to Arkansas-Little Rock on Thursday, while Appalachian State came up short in an 84-77 game at home to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe's Michael Ertel, Tyree White and Chris Efretuei have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ertel has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-15 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warhawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Louisiana-Monroe has an assist on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Appalachian State has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 67.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

