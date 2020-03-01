Surgeon general says facemasks don’t stop the spread of the virus.

The U.S. Surgeon General on Saturday exhorted people who have been following the spread of the covid-19 virus to stop buying facemasks to protect themselves from the contagion.

Dr. Jerome M. Adams, an aesthesiologist and vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who was appointed to the surgeon general position in 2017 by President Trump, stressed in his tweet that facemasks are not effective in stopping the spread of the virus.

“Seriously people - STOP BUYING MASKS!” he tweeted.

“They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

Virus fears have led to a shortage of masks and have strained manufacturers of protective clothing.

— U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020