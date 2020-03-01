The philanthropic group 100+ Women Who Care Emerald Coast, which provided the donation, meet once a quarter to learn about charities within the community. Each member donates $100 dollars to the designated charity.

CRESTVIEW — More than $13,000 was donated to the Crestview charity Healing Hoof Steps Equine Therapy Counseling Services on Feb. 20 during a check presentation.



“The cool thing is really everybody has their own reason for deciding that’s the organization they want to support,” said Kelley Fuller, founder of the Emerald Coast branch of the group.

Fuller said she thinks the group chose Healing Hoof because it’s a small nonprofit and the funds will make a large impact to the organization.

The money donated by 100+ Woman Who Care will go toward the expansion of a new program at Healing Hoof Steps.

Currently, the organization provides a wide variety of on-the-ground horse therapy services including programs for veterans, anxiety and depression.

Narissa Jenkins, the founder and executive director of Healing Hoof Steps, said the money will go to new therapeutic riding lesson program, which will debut around the beginning of May.

“These amazing animals change lives,” Jenkins said.