Fort Walton Beach— The American Business Women’s Association, Emerald Coast Chapter announced Lori Ogles as their 2020-2021 Woman of the Year.

The chapter hosted the annual Woman of the Year celebration during their monthly meeting at The Event Room in Fort Walton Beach, according to a press release from ABWA.

Woman of the Year is a long-standing tradition in ABWA to recognize a member that has made a notable contribution to the success of her chapter, her business, and her community.

“Being named Woman of the Year is a huge honor and I am so excited to have been chosen! I feel blessed to be a part of the amazing, uplifting ABWA sisterhood, and I want to continue encouraging women who want to grow, learn, and share their knowledge and skills to empower others,” said Ogles.

Lori is the 2019- 2020 Vice President for the Emerald Coast Chapter and has served in the capacities of Treasurer (2017-2019), and Secretary (2014) in the Chapter.

She has also participated in Hospitality, Billy Bowlegs Poker Run,Fundraising, Membership, and Shower of Cards committees during her seven-year membership.

Lori is a Branch Manager at Reli Title 30A in Alys Beach, FL. She has worked with Reli Title for 13 years where has participated as a September 2019 Panelist, on “Panel of Experts: Don’t Get Sued!” for Women’s Council of Realtors, Emerald Coast, the 30A location was the 2017 Runner Up for Reli Title Branch of the Year, and was awarded both 2013 and 2009 Affiliate of the Year for Women’s Council of Realtors, Emerald Coast.

The ABWA Emerald Coast Chapter will recognize Lori for the next year, with opportunities such as speaking at their Women Empowering Women Symposium and Expo, representing the Emerald Coast Chapter at national and regional conferences, and working to build next year’s Woman of the Year program.

As Woman of the Year you are invited by the national organization to be an ambassador for ABWA and recognized at the national conference.

“She personifies the ABWA mission. Her commitment and impact on the Chapter is evident in the relationships she has built and the confidence her fellow members have in her. We’re proud to have Lori Ogles be the representation of what ABWA is all about,” said Dawn Novy, 2019- 2020 ABWA Emerald Coast Chapter President.

The Emerald Coast Chapter meets the first Tuesday of the month at The Event Room in Fort Walton Beach. The cost of dinner and the program is $24.00. The 4th annual Women Empowering Women Symposium, hosted by ABWA Emerald Coast Chapter, will be held on May 16, 2020 at the Island Resort in Fort Walton Beach.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities available. For more information visit www.abwa-ec.org.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

This year, the National American Business Women’s Association celebrates 70 years in operation.