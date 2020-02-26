PANAMA CITY – A Bay County jury found Gregory Robinson guilty of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesdsay, according to a release from the Office of the State Attorney Glenn Hess.

ALSO: 27 arrested in jail drug smuggling investigation

During the trial, evidence was presented that proved the Bay County Sheriff's deputies were conducting a sexual offender check on Robinson, when they discovered a number of drug transactions that were occurring at the Youngstown motel room Robinson was occupying.

A search warrant was later issued and executed on Robinson’s room. Inside, deputies located a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills and numerous other pills.

Robinson later contacted the Sheriff's Office and admitted possession of the drugs the release said.

Robinson is a habitual felony offender and faces up to life in prison. He will be sentenced on March 10 by the Honorable Chief Judge Christopher Patterson.