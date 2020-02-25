Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot in next week’s primary election.

Absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to the county registrar or post-marked by March 2, the day before the primary.

Polls in Tuscaloosa County will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. March 3. The election is open to all registered voters. The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed.

Voters will choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot. Both parties will have presidential candidates and a slate of convention delegates on the ballot.

Republican voters will choose from seven U.S. Senate candidates: Stanley Adair, Bradley Byrne, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, Ruth Page Nelson, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the incumbent, is unopposed and will not appear on the Democratic Party primary ballot.

The Republican ballot also features a contest for Place No. 1 on the Alabama Supreme Court, with Greg Shaw facing Cam Ward, and the Public Service Commission president race, which pits Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh against Robin Litaker. The GOP ballot will have three appeals court justice races.

A runoff election, if needed, would be held March 31.

The general election is set for Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote in the general election will be Oct. 19.

The Alabama secretary of state’s website. www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2020, has a wealth of information, including polling sites, sample ballots and more.