FORT WALTON BEACH — A 16-year-old boy from Okaloosa County was charged with attempted robbery Friday for a Feb. 7 incident at the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center.

According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Jacob Jarrett attempted to buy a PlayStation 4 from a victim at the rec center using two fake $100 bills.

When the victim questioned whether the bills were real, Jarrett produced a firearm. The victim drove off in fear as the suspect fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle.

Jarrett was charged with attempted robbery, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and engaging in a scheme to defraud.

At the time of the arrest, Jarrett had a concealed firearm with the serial number ground off which matched the caliber of the casing located at the scene of the attempted robbery, the release said.

He was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm.