FORT WALTON BEACH—A gun was found Saturday in Ferry Park by a local man metal detecting with his 3-year-old daughter. Upon finding the gun, Jason Harwell called the Fort Walton Police Department.

"I’m glad I was there when I was," said Harwell.

Harwell said the gun was buried 4 to 5 inches deep and that it appeared to have been buried within the last two years.

He said the park was busy that day with people walking around playing Frisbee golf and basketball.

The gun was identified as a .38 revolver, according to an incident report from the Fort Walton Police Department. The officer ran the serial number and the revolver was not stolen, the report said.

The revolver has been placed into evidence, according to the report. There is no known owner, according to the report.