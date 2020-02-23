Southern (12-15, 9-5) vs. Alabama A&M (7-17, 4-9)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M seeks revenge on Southern after dropping the first matchup in Baton Rouge. The teams last met on Jan. 27, when the Jaguars outshot Alabama A&M from the field 46.3 percent to 40.9 percent and had nine fewer turnovers en route to a 21-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Alabama A&M has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and TJ Parham have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this season and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Ahsante Shivers has connected on 34.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M has an assist on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) across its previous three games while Southern has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

