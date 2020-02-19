The adoption process for the city of Tuscaloosa’s first comprehensive master plan is ready to begin.

The first of a series of public meetings that will provide the public a look at what the Framework master plan contains will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council chambers in City Hall, 2201 University Blvd.

Wednesday’s specially called Framework meeting will cover several topics that are addressed in the master plan. They will be:

• Chapter 3: Living

• Chapter 4: Connecting

• Chapter 5: Experiencing

• Chapter 6: Competing

• Chapter 7: Achieving

The “Connecting” chapter, for instance, looks at walking, pedestrian, transit, trails, encouraging and supporting efforts to increase bike and pedestrian activity, expanding and improving transit services and other public transportation options, increasing and improving downtown mobility and parking as well as upgrading sidewalks and other connectivity options.

The “Experiencing” chapter is created as a guide for ideas about creating “superior community amenities,” offering good city services while supporting art and cultural venues and, in some cases, blends with the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan, like plans to expand the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk, for example.

Future meetings, which will also begin at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, will cover other topics before reviewing the input and feedback provided by residents. The current meeting schedule and prospective topics to be discussed is:

• March 4: Chapter 2, Growing – general objectives, concentration areas and maps of downtown Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama area and west Tuscaloosa.

• April 22: Chapter 2, Growing -- Concentration areas and maps of north Tuscaloosa and the lakes (Tuscaloosa, Nicol and Harris), the eastern Tuscaloosa growth area and the Alabama Highway 69 South corridor.

• May 20 and June 3 (if needed): Review changes based on comments at these public hearings and adopt updated plans.

Beyond these meetings, city officials are expected to set meetings with various community groups, from the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama to Tuscaloosa Neighbors Together, to address concerns and answer questions, if needed.

Since the city’s first zoning ordinance was adopted in 1972, the city has experienced massive population growth, a devastating tornado and an economic transition that followed the Great Recession.

This zoning code also has undergone more than 1,400 amendments and changes in that time, based on property owner requests and shifts in land priorities.

The Framework area of study includes the Tuscaloosa city limit as well as a perimeter of unincorporated Tuscaloosa County that could, in the future, be annexed into the city of Tuscaloosa.

This updated land use plan will guide the zoning code changes that the city plans to adopt as part of this comprehensive planning update, and each land use character type could be made up of multiple zoning codes.

Residential districts, for example, can fall into multiple categories – from “traditional neighborhoods” to “lakeside living” or “rural edge/conservation” land use character types, depending on where within the city these areas fall.

Helping make these land use decisions were the community volunteers of the Framework Steering Committee, which began meeting in 2018 and subdivided itself into subcommittees focused on lakes and housing.

The lakes subcommittee looked at issues related to private property, (lakefront development, water quality, and infrastructure), city property along the Lake Tuscaloosa acquisition line (docks, piers and boat houses, among others), and recreation (tourism, activities and nuisances).

The housing subcommittee focused on the results of a recent housing study that examined the types of housing in the city, what it has plenty of and what could be added, as well as general topics (design, density, and infrastructure) as well as workforce needs, affordability levels and student-based rental developments.

Led by Ohio-based consultants “planning NEXT,” which the City Council hired in April 2018 for $731,000 to oversee the city’s first comprehensive master plan and code updates for all of Tuscaloosa, the Framework planning document is broken into multiple chapters that give an in-depth breakdown on managing the amenities, structures, businesses and facilities that already exist as well as planning for what is wanted in the future.

