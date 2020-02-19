Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has announced a series of town hall meetings for the coming year.

Over the next eight months, these come-and-go meetings are meant to give Tuscaloosa residents a chance to discuss directly with the mayor, city staff members and other officials about any city-based plans or ideas that they may have questions or concerns about.

The August meeting, however, is designed to focus specifically on the concepts outlined in the Elevate Tuscaloosa plan, for which a 1 percent citywide sales tax increase was adopted last year.

Starting March 9, these meetings will be hosted at local churches, schools and businesses throughout Tuscaloosa and are scheduled for morning and evening hours.

The meeting dates, times and locations are:

• March 9 - 4:30 p.m. - Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5518 Rice Mine Road N.E.

• April 23 - 5 p.m. - Southview Elementary School, 2601 Southview Drive

• May 20 - 7:30 a.m. - The Gateway digital library, 2614 University Blvd. E.

• June 11 - 7:30 a.m. - Monarch Espresso Bar, 714 22nd Ave.

• July 20 - 5 p.m. - Oakdale Elementary School, 5001 Lee Road

• Aug. 27 - 4 p.m. - Special Topic: Elevate Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway

• Sept. 14 - 4 p.m. - Beulah Baptist Church, 3100 25th St., 2112 Hargrove Road E.

• Oct. 21 - 7:30 a.m. - Grace Church

For more information about the Town Hall meetings, please contact Tuscaloosa 311 at 205-248-5311 or visit Tuscaloosa.com.