A City Council committee effectively killed a proposed land deal between City Hall and Tuscaloosa developer Stan Pate.

With a 2-0 vote, the council’s finance committee on Tuesday voted to remove two real estate agreements with Pate from the agenda.

Without approval at the committee level, these sales agreements cannot go before the full City Council for final approval.

City Clerk Carly Standridge explained that any council member could ask to have the items reinstated to the committee agenda in the future.

But, for now, the Pate land deals are dead.

The vote came in the absence of Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry, who chairs the finance committee and is a staunch advocate for approving the $28 million in land purchases.

With McKinstry out, vice chair Councilman Lee Busby oversaw the votes that removed the Pate sales agreements. He and fellow committee member Councilman Eddie Pugh voted to remove the items.

Finance committee alternate member Councilwoman Phyllis W. Odom did not vote to remove the contracts. Rather, she motioned to table the items until McKinstry could return, but the motion died for lack of a second from either Pugh or Busby.

This move comes days before city staff members were set to meet with Pate, the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and two potential developers to discuss the status and feasibility of the land deal.

In August, two developers told the City Council that they needed a few months to determine whether purchasing the tracts for a future development would be economically feasible.

Keith Owens of Clanton-based Alumni Property & Investments LLC, which developed the Shoppes at Legacy Park, proposed an investment of $80 million to $90 million for the McFarland Mall site.

His offer was to level the site — except for the Asuka Buffet building, which isn’t for sale — to construct an open-air mall blending a mix of anchor retail along with complementary small shops and an assortment of fast-casual and full-service restaurants.

Tripp Powell, who owns Kuykendall and Powell Oil Co., the company behind the Buddy’s Food Mart franchise, is interested in the 7.6-acre Rice Mine Road tract.

He proposed an estimated investment of $15 million to $20 million to develop a “multi-use family entertainment venue,” a project that would require the acquisition and use of the nearby Buddy’s Food Mart at Rice Mine Road and McFarland Boulevard.

Neither developer was interested in acquiring the Moore property, a 27.4-acre tract just east of the McFarland Mall site’s 38.6 acres, and Owens has asked that the $2.7 million appraised value of the Moore property be removed from the overall $23.5 million asking price for the combined 64.2 acres of the McFarland Mall and Moore property sites.

Earlier this month, both developers said their negotiations with potential investors cannot proceed further without the city executing the purchase contracts that have been offered by each developer.

Those contracts each require a due diligence period – five months for Powell and nine months for Alumni Property & Investments – after which, the city could proceed with buying the land and then immediately sell it to the developers, should the projects prove feasible.

Even then, there would be no guarantees that the private developers would be able to buy and develop the properties.

Should that be the case, then city would not be obligated to buy the properties, either.

Pate has agreed to accept, through his Encore Tuscaloosa LLC, $23.5 million for the 36.8-acre McFarland Mall site and a 27.4-acre mainly wooded tract nearby known as the Moore property.

Pate also has agreed to take $4.5 million for a 7.6-acre tract off Rice Mine Road near the Black Warrior River now owned by his Rice Mine Development LLC.

Selling the land to City Hall will allow Pate to qualify for tax breaks because he’ll be selling the land to a public entity for less than the $43.9 million appraisal value of the properties.

But council members had expressed some reluctance to purchase the properties from Pate without private developers willing to immediately purchase them.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.