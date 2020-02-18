Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has included a Tuscaloosa resident on a panel tasked with gathering information about the possibility of expanding gambling in the state.

Carl Jamison is one of 12 members of the Study Group for Gambling Policy, which was formed Feb. 14 after the governor signed an executive order.

“I’m extremely grateful that some of our most distinguished citizens – from a diverse background including all regions of our state – have agreed to help gather this information. The specific data they gather will hopefully lead us all to making a better, more informed decision,” Ivey said in a news release.

Jamison is a third-generation shareholder in the Tuscaloosa firm JamisonMoneyFarmerPC, one of the largest and oldest public accounting firms in the state. He earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and is a certified public accountant.

Ivey said that more than 180 bills addressing a state lottery or expanded gaming have been filed in the Alabama Legislature since the late 1990s. Alabama is one of five states without a lottery, while a handful of other states now allow casinos, online gambling or sports betting.

“I am committed to, once and for all, getting the facts so that the people of Alabama can make an informed decision on what has been a hotly debated topic for many years,” Ivey said. “Without a doubt, there will be ramifications if we eventually expand gaming options in our state just as there are costs associated with doing nothing.”

The group will submit a final report by Dec. 31.

Here’s a look at other members of the gambling policy group:

• Todd Strange is a former Montgomery mayor who will serve as the group’s chairman.

• A.R. “Rey” Almodóvar is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Intuitive, a defense and aerospace contractor in Huntsville.

• Deborah Barnhart is the chief executive officer emerita of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

• Walter Bell of Mobile is a former state commissioner of insurance and the past chairman of Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

• Dr. Regina Benjamin of Mobile served as the U.S. surgeon general.

• Young Boozer of Montgomery is the assistant superintendent of banking at the Alabama State Banking Department and is a former state treasurer.

• Sam Cochran has been the sheriff of Mobile County since 2006.

• Liz Huntley of Birmingham is a litigation attorney at Lightfoot, Franklin & White LLC, who is a nationally recognized child advocate.

• Jim Main of Montgomery served on the Supreme Court and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

• Phil Rawls of Pike Road is a journalism instructor at Auburn University with more than 35 years of experience working for the Associated Press.

• Bishop B. Mike Watson of Birmingham is the bishop-in-residence at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham.