That's all Miami teacher Jessie Rebhan needed to correctly solve the Bonus Round puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" last week: Just the letters N-C-E-R.

"It looks daunting to me," host Pat Sajak said before handing off the three-word answer in the category "What Are You Doing?" to Rebhan. "You have 10 seconds.”

Rebhan didn't let her shot go to waste, impressively guessing "Buying a Juicer" to win $37,000, bringing her total winnings on the game show to $52,328, plus a trip to Barbados.

"Of course, it's an easy one," Sajak quipped. But Rebhan's astonishing feat was far from easy – only 37.76% of contestants solve the bonus round puzzle, according to statistics from the New Republic.

"I don’t understand this game!" added Sajak, who has served as host for nearly four decades, a Guinness World Record for the longest career as host of the same game show.

Watch the moment below:

