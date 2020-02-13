The Krewe of Terreanians will parade starting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Houma.

With more than 450 male members, the parade will include 24 floats under the theme “Larger Than Life.” Marching bands include Sam Houston, Assumption, Terrebonne, West St. Mary, Vandebilt and Franklin high schools, Evergreen and Houma junior highs, Lacache-Montegut Middle School and Dunbar Magnet Middle School from Little Rock, Ark.

The krewe will hold its tableau at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Here is this year's royal court:

King: Donnie Braud of Houma.

Queen: Emily Anne Emerson of Houma.

Dukes: Bert Braud, Darrel “Moe” Scurlock, Eugene P. McElroy, James “Jimmy” Langlois Jr., Kevin Larpenter, Marc Davis, Mitch Theriot and Stephen Monson.

Maids: Adele Chauvin, Angelique Malbrough, Annelle Fletcher, Cara Bascle, Charley Poole, Emily Chauvin, Madison McElroy and Mia Pitre.

Pages: Nathan Tipton, Parker Adams, Isabella Larpenter, Lillian Adams, Rebecca Picou and Sarah Brown.

Captain: Charles Kornegay.

Parade captain: Jay Schexnayder.

President: John Poiencot.