The Krewe of Versailles will parade at noon Feb. 16 in Larose.

In its 47th year, the co-ed krewe has 250 members and 22 floats with the theme “The Elements of Versailles: Earth, Air, Fire and Water.” The South Lafourche High and Larose Cut Off Junior High bands will march in the parade.

The krewe held its tableau Saturday night at the Cut Off Youth Center. Here is this year's royal court:

King and Queen: Elmo “Jay” Pitre III and Wendy Lauga Thibodeaux. Pitre has also served as captain of Versailles for the past 5 years. A local business owner, he is a member of the North Lafourche Levee Board. Thibodeaux is Lafourche Parish assessor. Both are active in civic organizations.

Dukes: Allen Arceneaux, Douglas Cheramie II, Craig Pierce and Stephen Theriot.

Maids: Danielle Doucet, Mary Guidry, Jalin Pitre and Wanda Theriot.

Junior dukes: Jacob Guidry, Mason Matherne, Jace Morvant and Ty Thibodeaux.

Junior maids: Addison Curole, Lainie Guidry, Hailey Thibodeaux and Mia Torres.

Pages: Ella Bruce, Grayson Gibbs, Annalise Lasseigne, Ava Matherne, Lestat Pitre and Bailen St. Pierre.

Co-captain: Wilbur Guy Cloutier III.

