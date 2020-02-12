Gadsden police are looking for a man who shot a Gadsden man in the eye during a robbery, according to police reports.

Police were called to the 100 block of Washington Avenue at about 1 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting. Gadsden Fire Department medics told officers the victim had been shot in the eye and there was no exit wound. He was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

A witness told police the victim, a 65-year-old man, was washing his car when a white four-door vehicle pulled up and a young black man got out. He said the assailant had a fade style haircut on the sides, with curly or nappy hair on top.

He said the man walked up to them at a side door of a residence and pulled a gun, telling them it was a robbery and to give him their property. The witness told police he pretended he didn’t have anything.

The victim apparently was shot at the side door, where police found loose change and other items scattered just inside the door.