



A Tuscaloosa businessman and the president of Stillman College were among the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s top honorees during its annual celebration.

Held Thursday at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus, this marked the 119th annual celebration of the Tuscaloosa-based pro-business advocacy organization.

Tripp Powell of Powell Petroleum was named the 2019 Charles H. Land Member of the Year, the Chamber’s highest honor presented to an individual member.

And the Chairman’s Leadership Award was presented to Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick.

Powell, who currently serves on the chamber’s board of directors, was instrumental in the successful relaunch of Young Tuscaloosa for young professionals in the West Alabama community.

Powell also helped start a program for at-risk children, was actively involved in the early planning stages of Elevate Tuscaloosa and has taken on leadership roles with the TakeOffTCL effort to bring commercial air service to the region.

"Tripp Powell is a driven, committed leader, and West Alabama is fortunate to have him working on a wide range of concerns that will improve our community," said Jim Page, the chamber’s president and CEO, in a press release announcing the awards. "His commitment to our community’s young people sets a standard we can all follow, and his willingness to get out in front of important issues is a key character trait we need in our leadership."

Warrick, who was named president of Stillman College in 2017, was recognized for the transformational change she has brought to the west Tuscaloosa institution by delivering administrative accountability, student success outcomes and advancing new initiatives.

Other awards included:

• The Robert C. Tanner Corporate Service Award, which recognizes the corporate leadership, philanthropic efforts and community service by a member entity in the West Alabama region, was presented to Buffalo Rock/Pepsi-Cola.

• The Minority Business Council Trailblazer Award was presented to Charles Nash of the University of Alabama System.

• The chamber’s Ambassador of the Year went to Allyson Cooper of University Medical Center for her exceptional service to and on behalf of the chamber’s membership. The ambassadors are the chamber’s official hosts for all functions.

• The Non-Profit of the Year Award was presented to the Tuscaloosa SAFE Center, a community-based collaborative agency designed to meet the emotional, medical and forensic needs of sexual assault survivors.

• The H. Pettus Randall Entrepreneurial Rising Star Award was presented to Slade Johnston of Trips4Trade.

• Three Distinguished Service Awards, presented to individuals or organizations for their service and leadership, went to Michele Coley of the Allstate Coley Agency, David Pass of the Sealy Companies and Elizabeth Winter of Regions Bank.

The annual celebration also marked a change in leadership for the group that severs more than 65,000 working men and women through more than 1,350 business enterprises, civic organizations and educational institutions.

Kimberly McMurray of Behavioral Health Consulting LLC, who had served as the 2019 Chair of the Board of Directors, was replaced by Robert M. Bragg of JamisonMoneyFarmer PC serves as the 2020 Chair of the Chamber.

