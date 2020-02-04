MIAMI — The FBI has joined the frantic search for baby Andrew Caballeiro, the disappeared child of one of the victims of a horrifying triple murder in Miami last Tuesday.

The baby was a week old when his father, Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, allegedly kidnapped him after the murders of his mother, Arlety Garcia Valdes, 40; grandmother Isabel Valdes Gonzalez, 60; and great grandmother Lina Gonzalez Licor, 84; all natives of Cuba.

Police suspect Caballeiro murdered the women.

"Our detectives are still following all the leads they have in the case. We have the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI, but at this time there's been no change in the investigation," Miami-Dade county police Detective Angel Rodriguez told El Nuevo Herald Monday.

Michael Leverock, spokesman for the Miami office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, confirmed the agency is assisting in the case.

Authorities are still searching locations where Caballeiro might have taken the baby after he left the house where the three women were murdered Jan. 28.

A video shows the father leaving the house with the baby, but there was no trace of Andrew when authorities found Caballeiro dead in a van about 220 miles away in Pasco County. He apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police launched an intense search of the wooded areas where the father's body was found but found no trace of the baby.

Authorities are still searching along the route that Caballeiro could have driven from Miami-Dade to Pasco County.

"As long as we have leads and several ways of continuing the investigation, it will continue," said Rodríguez. "Basically, there is no deadline. The course of the investigation is extensive because the event happened in Miami-Dade and wound up in Pasco County. From here to Pasco, everything is subject to being part of the investigation and that's why we're being assisted by the FDLE and the FBI."

The baby's family meanwhile issued a dramatic call to anyone who might have the child or know his whereabouts to come forward.

Reina Valdes, an aunt of the baby's mother, told The Nuevo Herald that she remains hopeful the baby is alive and wants to hear from anyone who has any information.

"I ask the media to continue publishing photos of the baby. I ask the community to get in contact with the media, with the police," she said. "We in the family, the only thing we want at this time is to know the whereabouts of the boy."

Days earlier, she had said that "the only thing we want is to have the baby with us. The family promises no charges will be filed" against any person who might have the child.

Police last communicated with the aunt on Thursday.

But even as the family waits for the baby's return, members have been preparing the funerals of the three victims. Those will take place Tuesday in Miami, but Reina Valdes said the family wants to keep the ceremony private and declined to provide details.

Miami-Dade police still have an amber alert for baby Andrew on their Twitter account.