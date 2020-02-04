DEFUNIAK SPRINGS—A $5,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest of a suspect in a fire that destroyed a three-story home in Walton County.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau are currently working an investigation into a fire that occurred Nov. 23 on Corbin Gainey Road, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call prompted the response of multiple county agencies at approximately 4:30 am.

The caller reported seeing smoke and flames from a nearby home.

Firefighters battled the blaze engulfing the three-story home just before dawn and cleared the scene hours later, the release said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate and determined arson was the cause of the fire.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 877-NoArson (877-662-7766) or visit arsonreporting.fldfs.com.