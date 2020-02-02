1. Cajun Jam Night: 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Gina's at the Legion, 114 St. Mary St., Thibodaux. The Cajun Music Preservation Society hosts a music session. All are welcome to attend or join in.

2. Heels for Hearts: 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center, 8166 W. Main, Suite 101, Houma. Fundraiser will include a Q&A session with a panel of doctors as well as a heart-healthy dinner, wine and signature cocktails, games, door prizes and more. Tickets: $25 at eventbrite.com.

3. Artrageous: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Mary and Al Danos Theater at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux. High-energy performance combines fine art, live music, singing, dancing, humor and interaction. Tickets: $25-$30 at the door.

4. "Southern Hospitality": 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 8 at the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park & Preserve, 314 St. Mary St., Thibodaux. Thibodaux Playhouse production of a "hilarious, Southern-fried hometown comedy." Tickets: $9 to $20 at thibodauxplayhouse.com.

5. Cast-Iron Cookoff: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Courthouse Square, 7856 Main St., Houma. Fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Houma in which more than 40 cooking teams serve their best dishes. Includes live music, outdoor yard games. Tickets: $5 at the gate.