A plan by state road working crews to close University Boulevard’s westbound access from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North has been delayed by one week.

Originally slated to close on Monday, contractors working on the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard improvement project will now close off this portion of the roadway on Feb. 10.

John D. McWilliams, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s West Central Region, said this closure will last until at least mid-March to allow for the replacement of sidewalks and parking spaces.

The closure also will provide time for the installation of a median island that is meant to prevent eastbound motorists from turning left onto the Hugh Thomas Bridge.

“This installation is intended to enhance safety by stopping motorists from making potentially dangerous left turns,” McWilliams said.

By delaying this portion of the project by a week, McWilliams said crews will have time to work on other items in preparation of paving the third lane on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South starting the weekend of Feb. 8.

Workers expect to pave the third lane of Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South the weekend of Feb. 8 and then open it to traffic, thereby allowing traffic from Northport to return to full capacity.

In downtown Tuscaloosa, westbound access to Eighth Street from Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North near the courthouse annex reopened on Thursday.

And access to University Boulevard from lames just coming off the bridge onto Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South will open Monday.

The complete updated list of work is:

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard South

• University Boulevard will remain closed on the west side until Monday.

Lurleen Wallace Boulevard North

• University Boulevard will close on the west side on Feb. 10 until at least mid-March.

• 25th Avenue will remain closed north of 14th Street until the end of the project.

This $23.7 million, ALDOT-managed project will add left and right turning lanes, for a total of five lanes, to both the northbound and southbound corridors while moving parallel parking spots to side streets to increase the effective capacity of the roadway.

Sidewalk extensions near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, along with additional landscaping, are meant enhance pedestrian safety.

This work is part of a joint project between ALDOT and the city of Tuscaloosa to improve capacity on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard for the 72,000 vehicles that use it daily.

Initially set to be finished by December, the project’s latest update calls for completion by the end of February 2020.

To minimize delays, ALDOT officials urge motorists to use 15th Street, Greensboro Avenue and McFarland Boulevard during construction.

For more information, please visit www.lurleenproject.com.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.