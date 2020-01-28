South Florida (8-12, 1-6) vs. Tulane (10-9, 2-5)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane looks to extend South Florida's conference losing streak to six games. South Florida's last AAC win came against the UConn Huskies 75-60 on Jan. 4. Tulane lost 81-62 to East Carolina on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulane's Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 59 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LAQUINCY: Laquincy Rideau has connected on 24.4 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 19 over his last five games. He's also made 47.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-10 when it allows at least 62 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

WINNING WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 4-9 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. South Florida has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 326th among Division I teams).

