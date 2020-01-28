KINARD — A Calhoun County man is in critical condition after a single vehicle accident on Monday evening, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Michael Skelton, 61, of Kinard was driving west bound on Oak Grove Road when the vehicle he was driving, a 2014 Honda CRV, crossed the intersection of State Road 71 and continued onto Jessie Yon Road.

Skelton then ran off the roadway to the left into an open field where he continued across State Road 73 into another open field. There, his vehicle struck an industrial irrigation system, the release said.

The CRV stopped facing southwest with its front against the irrigation system.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. Alcohol is not suspected in the accident.