Joey was returned to the shelter a number of times due to a medical condition that causes him to have seizures.

MARY ESTHER — Volunteers eagerly waited near the front door of the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society facility Friday. Joey, a shelter favorite, was going home.

"He’s my best buddy," said Cindy Hart, one of the volunteers.

Joey was returned to the shelter a number of times due to a medical condition that causes him to have seizures.

PHOTOS: From Astrid to Yaz, these PAWS pups and kitties need a new home

But, when Ariana and Andy Soto met Joey, they knew he was the dog for them. They saw his photo online at the beginning of November, and they instantly wanted to meet him.

"We were just like, wow, he’s really the cutest little dog," Ariana said.

When Ariana and Andy first saw Joey, they were living in an apartment complex. The complex where they were living had certain rules about dogs, which meant they could not bring Joey home.

PAWS gets permanent custody of 80 pets

So, Ariana and Andy visited Joey at the shelter and took him on doggy dates, a program at PAWS where dog lovers take a furry friend out of the shelter for the day. This is an opportunity for the animals to socialize with other dogs and leave the shelter.

But, the couple wasn’t giving up on adopting Joey.

In the end, they bought a house. Immediately after closing on a Mary Esther property Friday afternoon, the two rushed to the shelter to pick up Joey.

Texas police officer adopts dog dragged from truck

"He’s ... a part of the family, even though we haven’t brought him home," Ariana said. "It’s crazy how it happened."