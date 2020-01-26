DOWNSVILLE, La. (AP) " On a rainy afternoon in Downsville, Louisiana, a border collie named Mickey pawed at a pile of hay to notify her owner, Karla Gracia, she'd found her quarry.

"Rat!" Gracia yelled, then carefully lifted a rodent-laden PVC tube from the hay horizontally, handed the tube off to someone else, then followed Mickey through the rest of the course. (The rats are safe throughout the event and not in danger at any point.)

They did it three more times, then Gracia said, "Judge, the course is cleared."

"It is not. She's on her fifth one," the judge replied while Mickey pawed at a pile of hay.

"Right there," Gracia laughed, pointing. 'Good girl, good girl. Your handler sucks.'

It was all part of Master-level trials held Jan. 16 at C.T. Dog Services. Events are held at local clubs across North America, and dogs can move on to regional and national competitions as part of the Barn Hunt Association.

Cristi Theriot, owner of C.T. Dog Services, starting taking her dog to barn hunts, then competing and now is a judge who hosts trials at her club.

"I want to provided a safe, fun environment for dogs of all sizes and skills and for handlers of all skill levels to be able to come have and have fun," she said.

The sport is only a few years old, but events draw people from hundreds of miles.

WHAT ARE BARN HUNTS?

Robin Nuttall developed barn hunts after receiving her first miniature pinscher in 2006. At the time, the breed wasn't recognized by the American Kennel Club, thus couldn't compete in official working dog competitions. The min pin, Zipper, showed aptitude for hunting. There were barn hunt events, but those didn't have rules for national competitions and titling.

Nuttall codified rules and regulations for the sport not long before min pins were admitted to AKC Earthdog events in 2014. (Those focus on small terriers and Dachsushunds hunting in underground scenarios.)

There are different types of BHA titles a dog can earn:

- Novice Barn Hunt (RATN),

- Open Barn Hunt (RATO),

- Senior Barn Hunt (RATS),

- Master Barn Hunt (RATM),

- Barn Hunt Champion (RATCh),

- Master Champion (RATChX).

Confused? There's a flow chart for class type and eligibility as part of the official rules.

Any dog that's at least six months old and can fit through and 18-inch high tunnel made of straw bales can barn hunt, once the one-time registration fee is paid. BHA is separate from but recognized by the AKC, the United Kennel Club and the Canadian Kennel Club.

Dogs have to go through the tunnel, climb hay bales and clear the course of rats, said Trial Chair Helene Shryock.

Tunnel requirements vary by class type. And it's all timed.

Tubes are live, littered or empty. Live means there's a rat inside (or a gerbil if rats are illegal to keep as pets like in Alberta, Canada). Littered means there's used bedding so the dogs have to determine if it's a cold trail.

Theirot said scent work is about training.

"It's using the dog's natural ability, shaping it and rewarding it and giving them that mental and physical exercise. It's not all cookies. It's praise too," she said.

In Novice, Open and Senior versions of competition, there are a set number of live rats to find. Every dog is looking for the same number of rats, and the handler knows how many before entering the course.

In Crazy 8s, a non-regular class, there are eight rat tubes and four littered tubes. Dogs have 2 minutes to meet the course requirements, and scores are based on correctly finding the rats, tunneling and climbing.

At the Master level, there eight tubes on the course. There will be up to five live rats and all other tubes are littered. The mix changes for every competitor.

When the handler thinks the course is clear, they tell the judge, who confirms or tells them no.

Gracia said going in without knowing when you're done is a lot harder. Mickey was ranking highly until they moved up to Master.

Knowing when the dog completed the course can be difficult because the tell changes throughout the day, she said. One dog might go to the gate when they're done looking or another might run in circles. The same dog might do both at different points in the day, like when the weather changes.

It's all about knowing how to communicate with your animal.

WHAT ABOUT THE RATS?

"Every tube has a rat," Shryock said.

It's like the "every gun is loaded" safety concept. If every tube is treated like there's a live animal inside, no animal will get hurt. Tubes are carefully handled, kept horizontal and are always watched over by people to make sure they aren't flipped or treated roughly.

If the owner tilts the tube more than 45-degrees, it will keep the dog from getting a qualifying score.

Keeping the dogs from shaking the tubes is part of the competition, and on-course rat wranglers have official guidelines.

BHA requires that fancy rats, not wild rats, be used for the events. There are rules governing how long they can stay in the tubes, so fresh rats are changed out throughout the event. The clubs are responsible for providing the hay, walls and rats needed to put on the events.

Theriot has a rattery. All of the rats don't work. Some of the rodents have retired to a life of treats and lounging. Others are too young or too small.

She said there's a weight and age minimum for rats to participate, and training them for the events is a lot like training a dog. Positive reinforcement, cuddles and treats.

The animals have to be able to turn around in the tube, and they have to be in clean litter, watered and fed regularly.

Shryock said some of the more social rats will happily chitter when a dog gets nearby, which is not the goal.

Another rat, Theriot said, liked to pull a piece of hay in through a hole in the tube and bounce it up and down or rock the whole tube to fluff up her litter.

In the trials, they want the tubes quiet and still so the dogs are using their prey sensing abilities.

WHY BARN HUNT?

"It's really the people," Gracia said.

She's from California and comes to Louisiana at least once a year to attend events here and in Mississippi with Mickey. She'll be in the region until March.

Finding this club is what kept Gracia in the sport.

Mickey is a spirited dog. She chases a lot of things, and when Gracia found out barn hunting was a sport several years ago, she started traveling with Mickey. As a retiree, travel and competition seemed like a good fit.

When border collies think they're in charge, Gracia said, they can develop undesirable personality traits. Mickey can be inclined to nip, and Gracia was about to quit barn hunting entirely after trying it for a year. She was at wit's end and thought there was nothing else to be done for her dog.

Then she started coming to Downsville about four years ago.

Theriot told her they could train that. They have all kinds of dogs, all kinds of people.

Theriot talked her through ways to help Mickey and communicate better. The club supported them. She got the help she needed, and they're sure to give Mickey the space she needs.

"She's done an amazing thing with this," Gracia said of Theriot. "I've never seen a facility like this, and I go to Canada and I criss-cross " north, south, east, west."

She sees the Downsville group more than most clubs in Cali. They're home base.

Like Gracia, Janice Kalczynski of New Orleans travels with her 10.5-year-old standard schnauzer Radar Rat.

"He likes agility. He loves barn hunt. We don't pass in agility, so we don't pay hotel bills for that anymore," she said.

Radar Rat is working on his RATCHX13 designation.

"That's over 100 qualified runs," Gracia said. "Because you can run and not qualify."

The owners know where they rank nationally. (Leaderboards divided by breed are online at barnhunt.com/breedstats.html.)

"You can see who's leading the pack," Garcia grinned.

Camaraderie is a an important part of it all, but one should never forget bragging rights.

Talk at the event is good-natured about who's trying for what title and who leads their breed. They encourage each other.

Theirot started competing six years ago when the sport was brand new and her dog was showing stress in agility. She thought the dog's prey drive would be a good fit.

"When she showed her extreme happiness and confidence, I said this was the route I wanted to take with my dog because it pleased her and her happiness pleased me," Theirot said. "It helped us build a bond of communication."

She held a practice run for the public because she knew friends would like it, and it took off from there.

If you ask Shryock why she stared, she points to Theirot. She took it up six years ago because it was a sport her then-15-year-old Labrador Rosie could do. From there, she moved into judging.

"We're one big, happy family. This sport is just awesome," Shryock said.