They may not fully grasp the intricacies of sport, but district school officials seemed open to alleviating a pressing issue for the city of Port St. Joe.

Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton said during a special meeting Tuesday that he had discussions with Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett concerning tennis courts in the Lamar Faison Fields complex which includes the high school soccer fields.

The land belongs to the school district, though the city initially built the courts, Norton said.

And now the courts are largely unused save for a few members of the public.

The city seeks a lease for the courts with the intent of refurbishing and lighting them to maintain them as courts for the tennis-playing public.

Norton said he had asked Gulf County School Board attorney Charles Costin to work on a 10-year lease for $1 per year which he would hope to present the board in the near future.

“I think it’s a great deal,” Norton said. “I see now downside to it. I could not imagine it being a problem.”

What are now largely dormant courts, which are “dying on the vine,” would be put to use by the public, Norton said.

The Port St. Joe schools, should the district desire, would have another option for physical education with the appropriate equipment, he added at the urging of board chair Cindy Belin.

And the city would ease a bit of tension between pickleball and tennis players.

The players have been sharing the courts at Frank Pate Park adjacent to the former Capital City Bank building for several years, but during recent city meetings a desire for sport-specific courts has been voiced by both sectors of players.

The city is also examining how to refurbish the Frank Pate Park courts and whether they should be lined for pickleball or tennis.

The tennis courts at Lamar Faison Fields were identified as a potential solution, but the city will have to make an investment.

Norton said he was not willing to meet Buzzett’s suggestion during a conversation Monday for the district to pay half the costs of the refurbishing.

The district has sought previous estimates for refurbish one court and that was $9,000.

Refurbishing both courts, along with improving public access by extending the gravel driveway into the complex and a parking pad to accommodate players would likely bring the cost to around $25,000.

“We are not willing (to put in half of the refurbishing costs),” Norton said. “We are putting forth the tennis courts that are in need of refurbishing.”

And, in the event that the school district had an event that required use of the courts, its use “would take precedent.”

School Board members also noted that pickleball players have new courts at Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill and Salinas Park.

Tracks

Demolition of the track in Wewahitchka began earlier this week as the district moves to replace both high school tracks at a cost of just over $1 million, some local capital improvement dollars (Wewahitchka) and some FEMA dollars (Port St. Joe).

The contract for Port St. Joe has been signed, the company, which won the bid to redo both tracks, is arranging bonding and work should begin soon.

Employee negotiations

The board met in executive session, no public allowed, mapping out strategy for ongoing negotiations with the union representing school employees, including personnel in and out of the classroom.

Empty chair

It is a recurring line in the minutes for each school board meeting, noting that there are only four members due to the lack of an appointment from the governor to replace District 4 representative Billy Quinn, Jr., who died nearly 10 months ago.

Last week, Democratic candidate for House District 7 Ryan Terrell held a teleconference concerning his request for all public records pertaining to the Quinn replacement and received roughly the same reply as this newspaper; the matter has been referred to the Governor’s Office of Public Records.

Thus far, two applicants have been identified publicly by the governor’s office, Deborah Crosby and Charles Gather.