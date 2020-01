Every year Darlene Ake figures out a way for her Wewahitchka Elementary School Pre-K class to enjoy a rite of winter.

There may not have been any snow falling, there is never any snow falling, but Rich’s IGA donated three dozen bags of marshmallows, Jennifer Flowers shoe covers and Ake’s students enjoyed, again this year, the Gator version of a “snowball” fight. Even the Sheriff’s Deputy had to defend himself.

No injuries were reported. --- Tim Croft