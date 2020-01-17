Prairie View (6-10, 2-1) vs. Grambling State (9-8, 3-1)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes meet as Prairie View battles Grambling State. Both squads are coming off of road losses in their last game. Grambling State lost 87-69 to Alcorn State on Monday, while Prairie View fell 71-67 at Texas Southern on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Travon Bunch and Anthony Gaston have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 56 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Panthers have scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 65 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 66.2 points scored and 74.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TOUGH TO DEFEND DEVANTE: Across 17 appearances this season, Grambling State's Jackson has shot 56.5 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Tigers are 4-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Prairie View's Chancellor Ellis has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 75.5 points per game.

