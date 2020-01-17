Betty Franzalia will turn 100-years-old on February 5.

CRESTVIEW — Toni Davis is asking for the public’s help to give her mother 100 birthday cards for her 100th birthday.

Davis’s mother, Betty Franzalia, will turn 100 on Feb. 5.

Franzalia has been living in the Shoal Creek Rehabilitation Center for two years and loves receiving mail, her daughter said.

“Even bills are fun for her,” Davis said. “Every time any of us go anywhere, even just for a couple of days, she wants us to send her a postcard because she wants to get it in the mail.”

Davis said that her mother loves to read and watch “The Andy Griffith Show.” She also describes her mother as a “sharp as a tack“ individual who is very upbeat and has taught her a lot.

“I learned to try not to be judgmental and always pray. She’s big into prayer,” Davis said. “She taught me some dance steps too.”

Along with her mother’s beautiful voice, some of Davis’ favorite memories include her mother’s selflessness.

“I can remember her spending money she didn’t have to get me a nice coat as a child,” Davis said. “I can also remember her giving up stuff for herself so she could do for myself and my brother.”

Her mother’s selflessness is part of the inspiration behind the idea to get Franzalia 100 birthday cards on her milestone birthday.

“It would make a 100-year-old person’s birthday special,” Davis said. “It would mean the world to me because it would just be so wonderful for her. She’ll keep every card and put them up in her room.”

To send Franzalia a birthday card, label the envelope “Betty Franzalia, Shoal Creek Rehabilitation Center, Room 501, 500 Hospital Drive, Crestview, FL 32539.”